Tejaswini Pandit shuts up trolls with strong post on body shaming

In the past few months, Tejaswini Pandit has been called out on social media for gaining weight. The Ye Re Ye Re Paisa actor took to social media on International Women’s day to speak against body shaming and appeal to women to love themselves. “I have gained a little bit of weight in the last few months. I am aware of that and have been working towards it too. For a while now, trollers have been abusive on social media and have been saying mean things to me. Earlier, I used to delete those comments, but now I have decided that I cannot be hypocritical and need to take a stand,” says Tejaswini, who feels that women should not give in to unrealistic demands and appreciate the way they are.

She adds that media has been highly responsible for creating stereotypical images of an ideal woman. “It is disheartening yet true, that we have made people believe that an ideal woman is supposed to be thin, fair and has flawless skin. After comments such as ‘You look fat’, and ‘Please reduce your weight’, I decided to come to terms with the fact and face the issue. I am a thyroid patient, but that apart people don’t understand the stress we actors go through. I thought maybe if I speak up, I will be able to help women out there to be comfortable in their own skin.”

The actor shares that a team of eight to ten people make an actor look like how he or she does on screen. And, people need to accept this reality that this is not how everyone will look all the time. “Unfortunately, people expect us to be prim and proper all the time. This time, I decided to not mince words and come to the point,” she says.

Tejaswini will be going to Dubai for a one week break (during Gudi Padwa) before she starts shooting for her next film, based on a true story.