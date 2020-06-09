e-paper
Telangana government grants permission to resume film, TV shooting

With immediate permission to resume shooting, Telugu filmmakers have to ensure they follow all the necessary safety guidelines of the government.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
In May this year, Telugu industry bigwigs had met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the road ahead.
In May this year, Telugu industry bigwigs had met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the road ahead.
         

The Telangana government has finally granted permission to resume film and television shooting after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao passed a government order allowing the Telugu entertainment industry to limp back to normalcy after over two months of coronavirus lockdown.

With immediate permission to resume shooting, filmmakers have to ensure they follow all the necessary safety guidelines of the government.

“The film/TV shootings could be held in the state with limited staff and by following guidelines issued by the government from time to time. The post-production is also permitted on the same lines,” read an official statement from the office of the chief minister.

However, the statement government refused to grant permission to reopen theaters as the central government has barred it. As per the statement, the theatres will only reopen after the central government gives a go ahead assessing the current situation.

The government also made it clear that as of now no outdoor film shooting will be allowed. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to twitter on Tuesday to thank the Telangana government for granting permission to resume film shooting.

“Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process. Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job (sic),” Rajamouli tweeted.

It’s worth mentioning that several Telugu industry bigwigs, including actors Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in the last week of May to discuss various issues pertaining to the film industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the road ahead.

Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi in a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle said that Telugu film industry will bounce back strongly once they resume work. “I don’t know when the theatres will reopen, and when we can start shooting again. But I am confident that the cinema industry will bounce back once normality is restored,” he said.

“After the lockdown, we will discuss how to go forward. We have to talk to the financiers too and request them to reduce the interest and help the producers. Not just the film industry, but all other industries are incurring losses,” he pointed out. “We have to stand united and overcome this situation once everything gets back to normal,” Chiranjeevi added.

