Telugu dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 1 all set for television premiere

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:59 IST

The Telugu dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 1, which released in theatres in December 2018, is finally gearing up for its television premiere on June 5, director Prashanth Neel has revealed. It’s been a long wait for the Telugu version of the film to finally have its premiere on television.

“Taking a break was never an option for us. So think twice before you take a break. KGF: Chapter 1 Telugu world television premiere this Sunday at 5.30 PM on Star Maa (sic),” Prashanth tweeted on Friday.

Recently, the makers were furious over a local Telugu channel for airing the Telugu dubbed version of their film illegally. They even said they plan to sue the channel.

The film’s creative executive producer Karthik Gowda shared a picture of the movie being screened on the channel and tweeted, “A Telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof of screenshots, videos of the same.”

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for release on October 23. The film stars Yash in the lead role. The second chapter also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles.

In KGF 2, which will hit the screens this October, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a gold mine.

Sanjay Dutt plays a character called Adheera. In KGF chapter 1, director Prashant Neel kept the identity of Adheera under wraps. However, we get to learn it’s a character hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines. Loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mine and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, in honour of his brother’s dying wish.

In a recent interview, Yash said Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for the role of Adheera. He also said that KGF 2 will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he said.

