Taapsee Pannu crunched some numbers and figured out her Rs 36,000 power bill was legit: ‘The reading wasn’t that approximate’

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:28 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu was shocked to find that she was sent an electricity bill for Rs 36,000 recently. She took to Twitter to complain about it to the power company and wondered how her bill could be 10 times the usual amount. Now, Taapsee has learned the truth behind the bill amount.

On Thursday, Taapsee shared a tweet saying that she tried to figure out how she could owe Rs 36,000 for electricity. But after some heavy number crunching, she figured out the bill was legitimate after all. “So after an hour long meeting, crazy amount of numbers n calculations floating around, realised the ‘approximate’ reading wasn’t really THAT approximate. Infact far from it,” she wrote in her tweet and attached a picture of the calculations she did on a piece of paper. The Rs 36,000 bill is for three months of electricity.

So after an hour long meeting, crazy amount of numbers n calculations floating around, realised the "approximate" reading wasn’t really THAT approximate. Infact far from it. pic.twitter.com/rSjb36JKaA — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 2, 2020

Taapsee said that the method applied by the electricity company could have been better. “And sitting n witnessing the day wise report from my meter for the lockdown phase made me realise how unprepared we ALL were to handle this. Third month bill came in with the charges of difference in amount between actual reading and ‘approximate’ reading of the first 2 months. This made us all flip coz the ‘approximation’ was done basis winter months n not March- May of 2019(which would’ve been a better approximation) it’s the sudden jerk in the amount in the bill that none of us were prepared for which has hit us really hard,” she wrote.

“Glad @Adani_Elec_Mum had the patience to clarify every detail and hoping in the future we all will be better prepared and given a better ‘approximate’ jerk to deal with the reality later,” she added.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Not just, Taapsee, but many other Mumbaikars also faced the same issue with their electricity bills for June. Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea, among many customers of Adani Electricity had taken to Twitter complaining about receiving inflated bills in June. The company had informed that the bills being received by them contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable and amendment details of March and April. Apart from Adani, other utilities like Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST had come under criticism for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period.

MERC (Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission), however, backed the claims of these utilities saying that the commission had allowed utilities to raise bills based on average consumption during the lockdown period of March to May, except where automatic metre reading facility was available.

