Tovino Thomas gets discharged from hospital, shares a heartfelt post

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:25 IST

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi last week after being injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming Malayalam film Kala, was discharged on Monday night. He took to Facebook to share a heartfelt post and also pointed out that he will take better care of himself henceforth.

Tovino suffered an injury to his stomach while shooting for an action sequence. After he complained of severe pain, he was rushed to the Renai Medicity Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Kochi where he was shifted to the ICU with internal bleeding. He remained in the ICU for 48 hours.

After being discharged on Monday, Tovino was welcomed by his family with a special card that was designed by his children which he shared with his post.

Tovino took to Instagram and wrote: “A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and am fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concerns in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me - colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care (sic).”

He added, “I really felt positive seeing your messages and calls. The incident hopefully makes me take better care of myself. Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I’ll rest and enjoy your love. Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted! (sic).”

Kala is being directed by VS Rohit. The shooting has been halted following this incident and will resume only after Tovino recovers from the injury.

Last seen on screen in Malayalam film Forensic, Tovino currently awaits the release of upcoming superhero Malayalam film, Minnal Murali. The film’s teaser was released recently and it received unanimous appreciation from all quarters.

