Twirled moustache, rugged beard: Varun Tej looks deadly in new poster of Valmiki

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:23 IST

Actor Varun Tej looks menacing with a moustache and a thick, rugged beard in the first look poster of his character from the upcoming Telugu film, Valmiki. The film, a remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda, features Varun in the role of a dreaded gangster, originally played by Bobby Simhaa, who went on to win a National Film Award for his performance.

Sharing the poster on his Twitter page, director Harish Shankar wrote: “Feeling very excited to share Varun Tej in a brand new avatar. Can’t wait till August 15.” Harish went on to reveal that the film’s teaser will be unveiled this Independence Day.

Feeling very excited to present @IAmVarunTej in a brand new avatar ... can’t wait till 15th Aug pic.twitter.com/mnjyqcawo4 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) August 13, 2019

In an earlier chat with Hindustan Times, Varun opened up about playing the negative role in the film. “I don’t see a character as positive or negative. Any role that excites me and makes feel I’m doing something different, I do it. This character got me excited from the minute I heard the narration. I can’t wait to start shooting,” Varun said before joining the sets.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Tamil actor Atharvaa, who reprises Siddharth’s role from the original. Atharvaa will be seen playing a filmmaker who crosses paths with Varun’s character.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Valmiki has music by Devi Sri Prasad. It has been produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. In a recent media interaction, Harish Shankar said that Valmiki won’t be a frame-to-frame remake, and that some changes has been made to suit Telugu sensibilities.

