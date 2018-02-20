U-Turn remake goes on floors, Samantha Akkineni begins shooting in Rajahmundry

Samantha Akkineni, who has projects such as Irumbu Thirai, Super Deluxe, Mahati and Seemaraja in her kitty this year, has commence work on the Tamil and Telugu remake of Kannada supernatural thriller. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the project. “All the inspiration I need to be better. Thank you. U-Turn begins.” She also shared a video from the first day of the sets in Rajahmundry.

The film revolves around the mystery behind the death of motorists who die tragic deaths after breaking traffic rules on a particular flyover in Bengaluru. In January 2017, Samantha watched the film in a special screening in Bengaluru and immediately gave her nod. At one point, it was rumoured that she was willing to produce the remake. Last month, Samantha officially confirmed being part of the project and also added that the shoot will commence from February. She wrote on her Twitter wall: “2018. Everything I want. Shoot begins in Feb for Pawan Kumar’s UTurn Tamil and Telugu. Produced by Srinivasa Silverscreen. Thank you always for your support.”

The project also stars Aadi Pinisetty and Rahul Ravindran. Talking to Times of India earlier, Pawan Kumar, who is directing the remake said: “Aadi will be essaying the cop’s role and Rahul will play Samantha’s boyfriend in the film. We are talking to a few more actresses for another role. We will confirm the same in a few days’ time.” When there was no development with respect to the project for a long time, rumours made the rounds that Nayanthara and Nithya Menen were being considered as replacement for Samantha.

