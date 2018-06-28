Venkat Prabhu says it’s official, teams up with Simbu. See pic

Director Venkat Prabhu on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he will next be working with Silambarasan and the film will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi. He wrote, “Yes it’s official!!!! My next is with my brother #Str produced by @sureshkamatchi #2019 #vp9 and it’s a fresh script!! Not a sequel!!! Artists, technicians, title and other details will follow!! Get ready to be rocked!!!! #superthrilled need all ur love and blessing as always!!”

Suresh Kamatchi also wrote on Twitter, “Happy to join the Fabulous #VPClub to Shoot the Xordinary #BornStarSTR ... Hitting SilverScreen with #BeingHuman_STR @vp_offl @BoopathyDeepan.”

Venkat Prabhu is currently working on his directorial titled Party, which is a multi-starrer. The trailer of the film was also released in January. The lead actors in the film are Jai, Shiva, Sathyaraj and Jayaram. It also stars Shaam, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Sanchita Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nasser and Chandran among others.

