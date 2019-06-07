Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De

Producer Suresh Babu on Wednesday confirmed that actor Venkatesh will star in the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn starrer romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. The film also starred Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

The project was announced by Suresh Babu to commemorate the completion of 55 years of Suresh Productions, the popular production company that was founded by late D Ramanaidu. Talking to reporters in Hyderabad about the road ahead for Suresh Productions, he opened up about the banner’s upcoming projects.

“Right now, we are shooting Venky Mama (which stars Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya) in Kashmir. We spent the last three years working on India’s biggest film which will be Hiranyakashyapa (starring Rana Daggubati), and its pre-production work is currently underway. As a company, we want to make more films than before,” he said, confirming acquiring the Telugu remake rights of De De Pyaar De.

“The remake of De De Pyaar De will star Venkatesh. The other details regarding the project will be announced in due course. We also have films planned with directors Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh,” he said.

Last seen on screen in Telugu entertainer F2 alongside Varun Tej, Venkatesh is currently shooting with his nephew Naga Chaitanya for Venky Mama, which is being directed by Bobby. Suresh Productions’ next big release is Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, which has been directed by Nandini Reddy. The film, which is the official remake of Korean comedy Miss Granny, hits the screens on July 5.

