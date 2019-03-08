Vijay Deverakonda reveals Dear Comrade will release in four languages, shares new poster

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his 2017 hit Arjun Reddy, is gearing up for the release of his next Telugu outing, Dear Comrade, in which he plays a student leader.

On Thursday, Deverakonda took to Twitter to release the first glimpse poster of the film and announced that Dear Comrade will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Last year, Deverakonda made his Tamil debut via political thriller Nota, which sank without a trace at the box office. Now, he is all set to test his luck in Kannada and Malayalam industries.

Telugu

Tamil

Malayalam

Kannada Comrades -



are we ready?

The 17th of March. pic.twitter.com/dEllWg6ecp — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 7, 2019

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinema, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma, an erstwhile assistant of Chandrasekhar Yeleti.

Dear Comrade features Rashmika Mandanna, who had previously worked together with Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, as the leading lady and she will be seen playing a cricketer.

Apparently, the project got Deverakonda’s nod nearly three years ago but for various reasons it took time to materialise.

Soon after the film’s launch last year, in an interview, Kamma had said: “A lot of people have been asking me if this story touches upon communism, and I’d like to clarify it doesn’t. However, Vijay plays a student leader and he follows the philosophies of communism in his actions. He hails from a communist family. Comrade also means companion and that’s the context of the title.”

Talking about Rashmika’s role, he said: “Rashmika plays a cricketer and her character will be very different from the usual portrayal of heroines in Telugu cinema.”

The teaser of Dear Comrade in four languages will be released on March 17.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:59 IST