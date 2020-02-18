e-paper
Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh will be his first pan-Indian film

Vijay Deverakonda will soon begin work on Fighter, which will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be a pan-India project.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:21 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda's last film was World Famous Lover.
Vijay Deverakonda’s last film was World Famous Lover.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who has teamed up with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for the first time for upcoming action-thriller Fighter, says the film will be his maiden pan-Indian project.

Talking about Fighter, Vijay was quoted in a report by Cinema Express: “I have started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh. The excitement makes me feel butterflies in my stomach; I’m really nervous. It’s madness and you feel it. I underwent a drastic physical transformation and have been working round the clock to pull off the character of a fighter.”

In the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” he said. Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release.

Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana says she felt ‘shy’ when Asim Riaz held her hand, introduced her to his family

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, is known for films such as Pokkiri, Businessman and Temper. He even directed the Hindi film Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His recent release was iSmart Shankar, which went on to be a box office hit.

Vijay was recently seen in Telugu romantic drama World Famous Lover. The film saw him play an intense lover once again. This time, he was paired with four leading ladies – Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle Leite.

