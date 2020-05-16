Vijay Deverakonda to produce digital shows for streaming platforms?

regional-movies

Updated: May 16, 2020 15:10 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently turned producer with last year’s Telugu comedy Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, is all set to produce content for streaming platforms.

As per report by Telugu 360, Vijay has plans to bankroll a few digital shows for leading streaming platforms. He’s said to have already given his nod for a show which will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who launched Vijay’s brother Anand in Dorasaani.

Apparently, Vijay is mighty impressed with Mahendra’s script. The casting process will take a few months. If everything works out as planned, this show will be made for Aha, the new streaming platform from Geetha Arts.

Vijay also has plans to produce a few more shows over the course of next couple of years.

On the career front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual action-thriller Fighter, which also stars Ananya Panday.

In Fighter, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi.

Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr. NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Vijay also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. The film, which will take off after the release of Fighter, will be produced by Dil Raju.

