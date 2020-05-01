e-paper
Vijay Deverakonda wants to reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga

Vijay Deverakonda has asked his Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga to complete the scripts he has been working on through the lockdown period so that thy can work together again.

regional-movies Updated: May 01, 2020 16:37 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda worked with Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has revealed he can’t wait to reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Ranga. He has requested the latter to complete 2-3 scripts in the lockdown so that they can reunite soon.

Sandeep recently took to Twitter to laud Vijay’s efforts to help middle-class families with essential groceries during the lockdown through The Deverakonda Foundation. In his inimitable style, he tweeted: “Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda (sic)”.

 

Replying to Sandeep’s tweet, Vijay said that it’s time they reunite for a new project.

“I miss you Vanga. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot (sic),” Vijay said.

A few days ago, Vijay announced Rs. 1.30 crore fund to help as many affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis. He took to twitter to make two major announcements as part of this initiative.

“None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 crore fund to help as many as we can. All we need is love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength,” Deverakonda tweeted.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a video in which he spoke at length about the two major announcements.

In the video, Deverakonda said in July 2019, he started a secret project. The goal of this project is to employ one lakh people. He said since many people lent him their helping hands when he needed it. Through this initiative, he wants to help those in need of helping hands.

On the career front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual action-thriller Fighter, which also stars Ananya Pandey.

