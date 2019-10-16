Vijay’s Bigil certified UA, gearing up for Diwali release

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:37 IST

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil release Bigil, which is scheduled to hit the screens worldwide this Diwali, has been certified U/A by Central Board of Film Certification, its makers AGS Productions revealed on Wednesday.

The makers are yet to officially reveal the release date; however, trade buzz is that the film will hit the screens on October 25.

Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, it has been learnt from reliable sources that the film has already pre-release business of Rs 200 crore and has already emerged as a safe bet for the producers.

Watch the trailer of Bigil here:

Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Vijay will be seen playing the father as well as the son. As the father, he plays a local rowdy and the son will be seen as football coach of a women’s team.

In the film, Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. Directed by Atlee, who has collaborated with Vijay for the third time, the film has been produced by AGS Entertainment.

Also read: Disha Vakani’s husband addresses her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Won’t be back for good’

To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium. The film has music by AR Rahman, who said in an interview that he hasn’t worked on this film’s genre in south India.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Vijay has already begun shooting for his next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tipped to be a gangster drama with action elements and currently dubbed Thalapathy 64, the film stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:35 IST