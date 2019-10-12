Bigil trailer: Vijay’s sports drama promises grand visuals

regional-movies

The highly anticipated trailer of actor Vijay’s forthcoming Tamil film Bigil was unveiled on Saturday. Going by the visuals, the film promises to be a grand sports drama with a lot of celebratory moments to appeal to the star’s large fanbase.

From stunning slow-motion shots of football matches to Vijay showing off his nunchucks skills; the trailer has everything any die-hard Vijay fan would look forward to from one of his films.

The trailer opens in a football ground and we hear everyone greeting Vijay who plays a coach of a women’s team. Cut to next shot, we hear a player referring to Vijay as a rowdy more than a coach. In the following scene, Jackie Shroff introduces Vijay as Bigil, and calls him the pride of the nation. There are quick shots of Vijay playing football and we see him wearing a bright jersey.

In the next scene, we see a group of henchmen round up a car and they talk about an old man getting caught. We are introduced to Vijay again and this time as an older character and he plays a local goon. In every frame, Bigil has grandeur written all over and the visuals assure that the film will be a treat for fans when it releases this Diwali.

In the film, Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. Directed by Atlee, who has collaborated with Vijay for the third time, the film has been produced by AGS Entertainment. The makers spent Rs 6 crore in recreating a stadium. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The film has music by AR Rahman, who had said in an interview that he hasn’t worked in this genre in south India. “I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:40 IST