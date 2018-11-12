Vijay’s Sarkar collects Rs 200 crore in first week, cast celebrates with miniature mixer grinder on cake. See pics

Vijay’s Sarkar is having a great run at the box office and has earned Rs 200 crore in its extended weekend run. Even as the film faced trouble with members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam taking offence to scenes that criticised freebies handed to citizens by the government and the alleged portrayal of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the movie made several records at the box office. Not just in India, the film is also having a good run at its centers abroad. This is the second Rs 200 crore grosser for Vijay after his hit 2017 film Mersal.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM also tweeted, “#Sarkar has done 75% recovery (with 60 CR+ share) in TN, after its opening 6 days. Remarkable record breaking opening by #ThalapathyVijay yet again. He’s in a league of his own, chasing such a tough prerelease target with ease so far ..(sic)”

Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Sarkar’s performance in US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and France. He wrote, “Update on #Tamil biggie #Sarkar in key international markets... Total till Sun, 11 Nov 2018: #USA: Nears $ 1 mn mark. Exact numbers later. #UK: £ 386,182 [₹ 3.63 cr]. #AUSTRALIA: A$ 420,020 [₹ 2.21 cr]. #NEWZEALAND: NZ$ 40,879 [₹ 20.05 lakhs]. #FRANCE: 20,555 admissions.”

Sarkar is also the 8th film to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office after Vikram’s I, Vijay’s Mersal, Ramcharan’s Rangasthalam, Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Enthiran and Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali:The Conclusion.

#Sarkar200CRWWgross after just 6 days 👌👌 all-centre adhagalam ! Back to back #doublecentury+ grossers for #ThalapathyVijay now. He has set his bar way beyond the reach of his contemporaries, with #Sarkar and #Mersal pic.twitter.com/PuY50BHmdt — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 12, 2018

#Sarkar emerges as a clean super hit in Telugu states. Breakeven (7.5 CR) in just 6 days. Terrific performance👌👏



Back to back successful films for #Thalapathy #Vijay in AP/TG & #Sarkar is his Top grosser🙏👍#SarkarTelugu #Mersal #Adhirindi — Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) November 12, 2018

The Telugu version of the film has also performed well considering that both AP and Nizam region happen to be Vijay’s weak regions in the South. The film has recovered Rs 7.5 crore share in the first 6 days.

Sarkar stars Vijay as an NRI who returns to Chennai to cast his vote, only to find that it has already been cast by someone else. Following this, he files a case to request permission to cast his vote again and as a result starts a revolution with thousands of other citizens whose votes were defrauded, into filing a case as well. In a particularly emotional scene, actor Vijay delivers a powerful dialogue about corrupt public service officials, which was one of the scenes that sparked a controversy. The second scene had director AR Murugadoss throwing mixer grinder provided by the government as a freebie into a pit of fire.

On Friday, the scenes that started off the controversy were removed and two words were muted in the film. It was re-censored and re-released after members of AIADMK protested against the film and tore banners of the actor placed in front of theatres in Chennai, Madurai and Kovai.

