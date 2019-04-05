Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah voice characters for Tamil Avengers: Endgame

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah have dubbed the Tamil dialogues for Avengers: Endgame. While Vijay has dubbed for Iron Man, Andrea has done so for Black Widow. The dialogues have been written by director AR Murugadoss.

Sharing the news, entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai wrote on Twitter: “#AvengersEndgame @VijaySethuOffl has dubbed for #IronMan in Tamil and @andrea_jeremiah for #BlackWidow. Dialogues Tamil version @ARMurugadoss, Tamil anthem @arrahman #AvengersEndgameApril26 via @Marvel_India.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman launched the Marvel anthem for Indian fans earlier this month. Tweeting about it, Marvel India wrote: “Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman. @Russo_Brothers.”

Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019

Earlier in March, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news via a tweet and said the song would be made in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“#BreakingNews: AR Rahman joins Avengers: Endgame. The ace music composer will create an all-new song for Indian fans in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The song will be released on 1 April 2019,” he had tweeted.

Joe Russo, one of the minds behind Avengers, was in India to launch the anthem. Speaking about the film, Joe said that wrapping up 10 years of storytelling was not at all an easy task. “It was very difficult. There’s a lot of focus on a lot of characters,and (has) incredible amount of stories... (It is) 11 years of narrative culminating in one movie,” said Joe, one half of the Russo brothers. Avengers: Endgame will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

