Vijay spotted at a wedding in Chennai on Friday, see viral pics

In a series of viral pictures and videos, Tamil actor Vijay can be seen getting out of his car and later posing for the camera.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:16 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Vijay greets the groom at a Chennai wedding.
Vijay greets the groom at a Chennai wedding.
         

Tamil actor Vijay, who was recently seen in Bigil, was spotted attending a wedding in Chennai on Friday. Pictures of his visit have gone viral on social media.

In a viral video that has surfaced on Twitter, Vijay is seen getting out of his Rolls Royce car and entering a hotel to attend the wedding. Pictures from Vijay’s brief stay at the wedding have been leaked online and they immediately went viral.

On the career front, Vijay is currently shooting for a yet-untitled Tamil project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Currently dubbed Thalapathy 64, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Vijay at a Chennai wedding.
Vijay at a Chennai wedding.

It is rumoured that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay was last seen in Atlee-directed Bigil, in which he played dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Vijay poses with fans and friends at a Chennai wedding.
Vijay poses with fans and friends at a Chennai wedding.

Meanwhile, latest reports indicate that Vijay might join hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran next. Apparently, Vetrimaaran has already narrated a story to Vijay, who is said to have already given his consent verbally. If everything goes as planned, the duo might join hands for the first time for Thalapathy 65.

Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, will next team up with actor-comedian Soori for a Tamil project which will be an adaptation of late poet-writer Na Muthukumar’s Pattampoochi Virpavan. This yet-untitled film will go on the floors from December.

Regional Movies