Viral sensation Priya Prakash Varrier trends again, this time for copy-pasting caption on Instagram

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier recently got trolled for copy-pasting the caption sent by her staff on Instagram. The actor who shot to fame for her viral wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her Malayalam debut film Oru Addar Lov soon trended for her faux pas.

Priya shared a picture from her new ad on her Instagram account and mistakenly shared the caption sent to her as part of the image description including ‘Text content for Instagram and Facebook’ . Soon after realising that she was being trolled, the actor changed the caption. The actor can be seen sitting on floor in a pink dress, showing off the range of perfumes. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Kriti Verma and actor Sneha Ullal also feature in the ad.

Priya was last seen in the trailer of her Bollywood debut film Sridevi Bungalow in January this year, which ran into a controversy over disturbing similarities to late actor Sridevi’s death. The actor had defended the film in an interview to Times of India, saying, “Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma’am.”

The actor has also featured in an advertisement for a chocolate brand and can be seen recreating her famous wink in the television commercial. She also became Google’s most popular celebrity in 2018 by replacing Sunny Leone as the most searched personality of the year.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:28 IST