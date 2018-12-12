Priya Prakash Varrier dethrones Sunny Leone as Google’s most popular celeb of 2018

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame following her 'wink song' Manikya Malaraya Poovi... from the film Oru Addar Love has become the most searched personality of the year, Google India said on Wednesday.

She was followed by Priyanka Chopra's spouse Nick Jonas in the list of most searched personalities. Priyanka herself was the fourth most searched personality on Google.

The second and fifth positions went to dance performer Sapna Choudhary and actor Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja respectively.

Google’s most popular celebs of 2018.

On the cinema front, the Bollywood blockbusters overshadowed Hollywood in the search lists, with Robot 2.0 taking the top spot, followed by Baaghi 2 and Race 3.

The top celebs of 2017.

The three Hollywood entries in the list happened to be based on Marvel properties: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Deadpool 2.

The songs that ruled the roost included Neha Kakkar's Dilbar Dilbar, Arijit Singh's Tera Fitoor and Atif Aslam's Dekhte Dekhte from Bollywood.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate during their mehendi ceremony, a day before their wedding, at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. (AP)

Interestingly, the lone English entrant was the ever popular Latin hit song Despacito, which also happened to make it to the 'Year in Search' list last year.

Celebrity weddings made big waves this year as fans scoured the web in search of the latest buzz on their favourite celeb marriages.

The three weddings that figured prominently included Priyanka Chopra/Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor/Anand Ahuja.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 15:45 IST