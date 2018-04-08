We can suspend Sri Reddy for her cheap gimmicks, says MAA; RGV offers his take

On Saturday, Telugu actor Sri Reddy protested against the ‘casting couch’ problem in the Telugu film industry by stripping in public in front of the Movie Artistes Association’s (MAA) offices in Hyderabad. She alleged that producers, directors and male actors in Tollywood take advantage of female actors in exchange for sexual favours. She had asked to speak to CM Chandrasekhar Rao, however, upon not hearing from him she went ahead with her protest.

Her actions have attracted controversy, and the MAA has reacted to Sri Reddy’s complaints by threatening to bar her from joining the organisation. According to a report in IB Times, actor Naresh said, “MAA has always maintained two things: transparency and discipline. And it has worked on old-age and mediclaim schemes for the welfare of artists. Applications for membership of MAA are scrutinized by three executive members. If they have any queries, the person has to respond. But she (Sri Reddy) has not replied for 15 days.”

He added, “We held an executive committee meeting this morning to discuss the issue of suspending her. The association has all the rights to suspend, as she has insulted both the industry as well as media with her chief (cheap) publicity gimmick.”

Director Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to comment on the matter. He wrote, “Sri Reddy has become a national celebrity..People in Mumbai, who don’t even know Pawan Kalyan are talking about Sri Reddy.”

Sri Reddy told media present at her protest that the MAA had denied membership to her even after she had acted in three films.

Earlier, assistant commissioner of police K Srinivasa Rao said that the actor refused to file an official complaint about her grievances and only said that she was denied opportunities.

The actor has been voicing her complaints on social media. She alleges that Telugu producers cast female actors from Chennai and Mumbai instead of giving opportunities to local actors.

