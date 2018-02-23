Will Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 clash with Aamir’s Thugs Of Hindostan this Diwali?

Director Shankar’s ambitious film, 2.0 which stars two heavyweights -- Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar -- can’t settle on its release date. It has zeroed in on two dates -- August 15 and Diwali. However, both these dates will have two other big films releasing -- Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Diwali) and Akshay Kumar’s Gold (Independence Day).

Lyca Productions, the company behind 2.0, realises that big films clashing is hardly healthy and have hence initiated talks with Aamir, reports Bollywood Life.

According to the report, the Dangal star is not in a mood to budge.

Aamir, the report says, feels that Diwali is the right time to release Thugs of Hindostan. Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying, “The makers want to release 2.0 during Diwali, so they tried to discuss things with Aamir Khan as his movie - Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release on the same day. However, Aamir said a resounding no when they first approached him. The actor feels Diwali is the perfect time to release Thugs and hence, he is holding on to the date.”

💃🏻🕺🏻💃🏻 #thuglife #toh A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:02am PST

The talks between the two parties stalled for a while but resumed after Rajinikanth intervened. The source further added, “After Rajinikanth made a call, the talks have resumed and both Lyca and Aamir along with Yash Raj Films are figuring if something can be done.”

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions had graciously vacated the Diwali slot last year for Aamir’s Secret Superstar. It remains to be seen if Aamir will return the favour this year.

If Shankar’s film releases on August 15, then it will be ‘Akshay versus Akshay’ at the box office.

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in Gold, Reema Kagti’s film on India’s first gold medal in the Olympics.

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and 2.0 would release on the Republic Day weekend. That problem got averted after the 2.0 makers decided to postpone their film’s release to April 2018. It’s another matter that PadMan (which finally released on February 9) had to postpone its release and make way for Padmaavat.



Follow @htshowbiz for more