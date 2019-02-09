Will Tamil director Balaji Sakthivel play antagonist in Dhanush’s Asuran?

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have joined hands for the fourth time in upcoming Tamil thriller Asuran, based on Tamil novel Vekkai and written by Poomani. It is tipped to be a revenge drama that traces the fight of an oppressed community against those oppressing them. The film marks the Tamil debut of well-known Malayalam actor Manju Warrier.

The title and first look of the film were released last month. The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and other details about the project. However, reports have emerged that Tamil director Balaji Sakthivel, best known for directing award-winning films such as Kadhal and Vazhakku En 18/9, has been roped in for a crucial role. The reports suggest he plays the antagonist in the film. The film, which was announced last December soon after the release of Vada Chennai, also stars Ken Karunas in a pivotal role.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be seen playing a fierce daily wage labourer in Asuran. Being produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film has music by G.V Prakash Kumar

Dhanush is believed to wrap up this project by March. Upon completion, he will commence work on his next film with Kodi fame director Durai Senthil Kumar. In this yet-untitled project, he is rumoured to be playing dual roles. It’s worth mentioning that he played dual roles in Kodi as well.

In the second half of the year, Dhanush will work on a fantasy comedy project with director Ramkumar, whose last outing was the critically-acclaimed Ratsasan. Dhanush is currently shooting for the film Vada Chennai 2 and is expected to wrap up the shoot by the end of the year.

