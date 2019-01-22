Manju Warrier to star opposite Dhanush in Asuran, Vetrimaaran to direct

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran are currently working on their next film titled Asuran and on Tuesday, Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that Manju Warrier will play the lead role in the film. Dhanush tweeted, “#asuran - update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent.”

Dhanush had earlier also tweeted that the team will begin shooting on January 26. He wrote, “We will start filming #asuran from January 26th !! A Vetrimaaran film. Looking forward to yet another adventure. @VetriMaaran @gvprakash @theVcreations.”

Dhanush is also busy with multiple other projects including his second directorial, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role. Aditi even shared a picture with Dhanush and captioned it, “We put the winning in twinning... @dhanushkraja.” The film reportedly also star Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The team began shooting for the project in September 2018.

Recently, reports also suggested that the film has been stalled, and that Dhanush will be working on Asuran before beginning work on his second directorial again.

Speaking of the directorial earlier, Dhanush had said, “One must spend time and make all decisions during pre-production, which will lead to a smooth execution. This will save money and time. In fact, many were restless and asked me why I was spending so much time on pre-production for my project, and explained that things could be done on the set. I had to tell them that those decisions on the set involve money and put my foot down.”

