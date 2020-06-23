e-paper
Home / Science / Archaeologists find huge ring of ancient shafts near Stonehenge

Archaeologists find huge ring of ancient shafts near Stonehenge

Researchers say the shafts appear to have been dug around 4,500 years ago, and could mark the boundary of a sacred area or precinct around a circular monument known as the Durrington Walls henge.

science Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:58 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
London
FILE - In this Sunday, June 21, 2015 file photo, the sun rises as thousands of revellers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England.
FILE - In this Sunday, June 21, 2015 file photo, the sun rises as thousands of revellers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England. (AP/Tim Ireland)
         

Archaeologists said Monday that they have discovered a major prehistoric monument under the earth near Stonehenge that could shed new light on the origins of the mystical stone circle in southwestern England.

Experts from a group of British universities led by the University of Bradford say the site consists of at least 20 huge shafts, more than 10 meters (32 feet) in diameter and 5 meters (16 feet) deep, forming a circle more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in diameter.

The new find is at Durrington Walls, the site of a Neolithic village about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Stonehenge,

Richard Bates, of the University of St. Andrews School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said the findings -- made with remote sensing and sampling — provided “an insight to the past that shows an even more complex society than we could ever imagine.”

University of Bradford archaeologist Vince Gaffney said it was “remarkable” that Stonehenge, one of the most studied archaeological landscapes in the world, could yield such a major new discovery.

“When these pits were first noted it was thought they might be natural features — solution hollows in the chalk,” he said. But geophysical surveys allowed scientists to “join the dots and see there was a pattern on a massive scale.”

Britain is dotted with stone circles build thousands of years ago for reasons that remain mysterious.

The most famous is Stonehenge, a huge monument built between 3000 B.C. and 1600 B.C. that is one of Britain’s most popular tourist attractions.

It’s also a spiritual home for thousands of druids and mystics who visit at the summer and winter solstices -- though this weekend’s summer solstice celebrations were scuttled by a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev claims to have made 1st medicine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
States to get 50K 'Made in India' ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
