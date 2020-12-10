e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace Covid-19 cases within four hours

Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace Covid-19 cases within four hours

Australian scientists said on Thursday they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that would cut to within four hours the time taken to trace the source of coronavirus cases.

science Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:53 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Sydney
Genome sequencing can help scientists monitor small changes in the virus at a national or international scale to understand how it is spreading and provide insight into how different cases are linked.
Genome sequencing can help scientists monitor small changes in the virus at a national or international scale to understand how it is spreading and provide insight into how different cases are linked.(Pixabay)
         

Australian scientists said on Thursday they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that would cut to within four hours the time taken to trace the source of coronavirus cases, helping to quickly contain any future outbreaks.

Genome sequencing can help scientists monitor small changes in the virus at a national or international scale to understand how it is spreading and provide insight into how different cases are linked.

“When a new ‘mystery’ coronavirus case is identified, every minute counts,” Ira Deveson, scientist at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, said in a report, prepared in collaboration with the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Genomic testing helps track the source of mystery cases, the ones whose source of infection remains unknown. But results often take more than 24 hours now.

The novel coronavirus genome is about 30,000 letters long, but tiny compared with the 3 billion letters that make up the DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, of the human genome.

The virus can alter the genetic signature of the hosts as it replicates itself inside them.

“By identifying this genetic variation, we can establish how different cases of coronavirus are linked,” UNSW scientist Rowena Bull said.

Australia has largely avoided the high number of cases and deaths from the virus compared with other developed countries, cautiously easing restrictions after reporting zero local Covid-19 cases for the past several days.

It has reported just under 28,000 cases of Covid-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are fewer than 50 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
PM says other countries will soon call India ‘mother of democracy’
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In