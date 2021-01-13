IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Covid-19 pneumonia causes more damage than typical pneumonia, says study
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
science

Covid-19 pneumonia causes more damage than typical pneumonia, says study

Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.

Covid pneumonia is significantly different from pneumonia caused by other causes, reports a new study. The infection leaves damage in its wake and fuels the fever, low blood pressure and damage to the kidneys, brain, heart and other organs in patients with Covid-19. Scientists discovered a target for treating Covid pneumonia.

Bacteria or viruses like influenza that cause pneumonia can spread across large regions of the lung over the course of hours. In the modern intensive care unit, these bacteria or viruses are usually controlled either by antibiotics or by the body's immune system within the first few days of the illness.

The study published in journal Nature, investigators at Northwestern Medicine show Covid-19 pneumonia is different. Instead of rapidly infecting large regions of the lung, the virus causing Covid-19 sets up shop in multiple small areas of the lung. It then hijacks the lungs' own immune cells and uses them to spread across the lung over a period of many days or even weeks, like multiple wildfires spreading across a forest.

As the infection slowly moves across the lung, it leaves damage in its wake and continuously fuels the fever, low blood pressure and damage to the kidneys, brain, heart and other organs in patients with Covid-19.

The severe complications of Covid-19 compared with other pneumonias might be related to the long course of the disease rather than a more severe disease, the study authors said.

This is the first study in which scientists analyzed immune cells from the lungs of Covid-19 pneumonia patients in a systematic manner and compared them to cells from patients with pneumonia from other viruses or bacteria.

As a result of the detailed analysis, researchers identified critical targets to treat severe SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia and lessen its damage. The targets are the immune cells: macrophages and T cells. The study suggests macrophages cells typically charged with protecting the lung can be infected by SARS-CoV-2 and can contribute to spreading the infection through the lung.

Northwestern Medicine will test an experimental drug to treat these targets in Covid-19 pneumonia patients in a clinical trial early in 2021. The drug to be tested quiets the inflammatory response of these immune cells, thus enabling initiation of the repair process in the injured lung.

"Our goal is to make Covid-19 mild instead of severe, making it comparable to a bad cold," said study co-senior author Dr Scott Budinger, chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Northwestern Medicine.

Covid-19, like influenza, is unlikely to ever go away, even if much of the population is vaccinated, said senior co-author Dr Ben Singer, assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Feinberg and a Northwestern Medicine physician.

"Already, researchers at Northwestern and elsewhere are anticipating mechanisms by which this RNA virus, which mutates quickly, will evade current vaccines," Singer said. The study also revealed why the mortality among patients on a ventilator for Covid-19 was lower than patients on a ventilator due to regular pneumonia, the study reports. An intense conflagration in the lungs (regular pneumonia) has a higher risk of death.

Those with Covid-19 pneumonia are sick for a long time, but the inflammation in their lungs is not as severe as regular pneumonia.

"If patients with Covid-19 are carefully managed and the health care system isn't overwhelmed, you can get them through it. These patients are very sick. It takes a really long time for them to get better. But If you have enough beds and health care providers, you can keep the mortality to 20%. When health systems are overwhelmed mortality rates double up to 40%," Budinger said.

For the study, scientists performed a high-resolution analysis of the lung fluid of 86 Covid-19 patients on a ventilator and compared it with lung fluid from 256 patients on a ventilator who had other types of pneumonia. Because of the safety concerns, only a handful of groups around the world performed an analysis of the immune response in the lungs of patients with Covid-19.

The study performed at Northwestern Medicine is unique because Wunderink and colleagues have been studying pneumonia for years before the pandemic. As a result, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, they were prepared to collect fluid from the lungs of these patients in a safe and systematic manner and compare it with fluid collected from other ICU patients with pneumonia collected before the pandemic. This research infrastructure allowed them to show that pneumonia in patients with Covid-19 is different from other pneumonia, and more importantly, how it is different.

Scientists took cells from patients' lung fluid and looked at the RNA and the proteins those cells express, enabling them to identify how these immune cells drive inflammation.

"This level of resolution could never be achieved without directly sampling lung fluid," said study co-senior author Dr Alexander Misharin, an assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Feinberg and a Northwestern Medicine physician.

The complex nature of the study, in which samples from patients were analyzed with the most sophisticated technologies available in Northwestern's state-of-the-art research labs, required the concerted effort of more than 100 researchers.

First authors are Rogan Grant, Luisa Morales-Nebreda and Nikolay Markov. Grant is a graduate student in the Northwestern University Interdepartmental Neuroscience program; Dr Luisa Morales-Nebreda is a pulmonary and critical care fellow in the Physician Scientist Training Program at Northwestern; Nikolay Markovis is a computational postdoctoral fellow in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine.

The work was done as part of a consortium of investigators participating in the Successful Clinical Response in Pneumonia Therapy Systems Biology Center funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases led by Wunderink.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pneumonia coronavirus covid-19
app
Close
e-paper
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
science

Study: Colleges can prevent 96 pc of COVID-19 infections with common measures

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
science

Study sheds light on ventilator-induced lung injuries

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:43 PM IST
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
science

Covid-19 pneumonia causes more damage than typical pneumonia, says study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's B-2 Test Stand for Green Run Test Series (nasa.gov)
NASA's B-2 Test Stand for Green Run Test Series (nasa.gov)
science

NASA targets final test of ‘world’s most powerful rocket’ on January 17

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Called ‘hot fire,’ this is the final test of an 8-part test series which will gradually bring together the core stage of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) to life for the very first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.(Unsplash)
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists decry death by 1,000 cuts for world's insects

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use are causing Earth to lose probably 1% to 2% of its insects each year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physicians have long known that necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially lethal inflammatory condition that destroys a premature infant's intestinal lining, is often connected to the development of severe brain injury in those infants who survive.(Unsplash)
Physicians have long known that necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially lethal inflammatory condition that destroys a premature infant's intestinal lining, is often connected to the development of severe brain injury in those infants who survive.(Unsplash)
science

Link between gut disease and brain injury in premature infants: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:04 PM IST
While working with mice, researchers have recently identified an immune system cell that travels from the gut to the brain and attacks cells rather than protect them as it normally does.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.(Yahoo)
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.(Yahoo)
science

New tech helping cancer patients manage symptoms

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons. (Pixabay)
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons. (Pixabay)
science

Study reveals big difference in how coral reef fish larvae are dispersed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:28 PM IST
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons - a Rutgers-led finding that could help scientists improve conservation of species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.(ANI)
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.(ANI)
science

New approach needed to study autoimmune diseases

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.(ANI)
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.(ANI)
science

'Punctuated equilibrium' reason behind crocodiles evolution: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:33 AM IST
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.(ANI)
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.(ANI)
science

Study: Disassociation of severity of Covid-19 with respiratory complications

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:36 PM IST
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.(ANI)
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.(ANI)
science

Scientists develop tool for treating tumor cells found in gastric cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:35 PM IST
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s first manned mission to space, Gaganyaan is planned around 2022.(AP file photo/ Representative image)
India’s first manned mission to space, Gaganyaan is planned around 2022.(AP file photo/ Representative image)
science

Gaganyaan: Two flight surgeons to soon leave for Russia for training

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The four test pilots of the Indian Air Force, chosen for India's first manned mission to space, have been undergoing training at the Yu.A. Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Centre near Moscow since February last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wearing cooling vests during a Covid-19 shift ensures that nurses experience less heat during their work, suggests the findings of a novel study.(ANI)
Wearing cooling vests during a Covid-19 shift ensures that nurses experience less heat during their work, suggests the findings of a novel study.(ANI)
science

Cooling vests alleviate perceptual heat strain perceived by Covid-19 nurses

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Wearing cooling vests during a Covid-19 shift ensures that nurses experience less heat during their work, suggests the findings of a novel study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This study was published in the journal, Frontiers in Microbiology.(Unsplash)
This study was published in the journal, Frontiers in Microbiology.(Unsplash)
science

Study: 'Iron Man' bacteria could help protect environment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Researchers during a new study have found how some microbes can stand up to a toxic metal. This has led towards opening the door for its applications in recycling and remediation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP