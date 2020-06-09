e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / First American woman to walk in space now 1st woman to reach earth’s lowest point

First American woman to walk in space now 1st woman to reach earth’s lowest point

science Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:41 IST
hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Kathy Sullivan (left) and Victor Vescovo after their dive to Challenger Deep. s
Dr Kathy Sullivan (left) and Victor Vescovo after their dive to Challenger Deep. s(Photo Credit: Enrique Alvarez / EYOS Expeditions website)
         

Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, has achieved another first, and that too, at the age of 68! She has become the first woman to reach the lowest-known point on earth, according to media reports.

On June 7, former NASA astronaut Sullivan reached the bottom of the Challenger Deep, almost 6.9 miles or 11,000 metres below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to EYOS Expeditions, the company coordinating the logistics of the mission.

Challenger Deep, which is within the Mariana Trench in western Pacific lying about 1,000 miles east of the Philippines, is considered to be the deepest point in Earth’s oceans.

Sullivan, accompanied by Victor Vescovo, an entrepreneur and deep sea explorer, in a deep sea submersible, emerged from her 35,810-foot dive on Sunday after an expedition that lasted just under four hours, according to a report in cnet dot com.

The dive made Sullivan the first person to both walk in space and to descend to the deepest point in the ocean.

The duo celebrated their return by making a call to the International Space Station (ISS), at an altitude of around 254 miles or 408 km above the earth.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once in a lifetime day, seeing the moonscape of the Challenger Deep and then comparing notes with my colleagues on the ISS about our remarkable reusable inner-space outer-spacecraft,” Kathy Sullivan said in a statement.

The space station’s newest crew members - Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken- recently created space history by becoming the first NASA astronauts to be delivered to the ISS aboard a space capsule built by a private company. The duo reached the space station on May 31 aboard Crew Dragon capsule built by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Kathy Sullivan created history 36 years ago on October 11, 1984 by becoming the first American to walk in space.

After Sunday’s dive, she is now only the 8th person to reach the bottom of the Challenger Deep.

tags
top news
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In