Gaganyaan: Two flight surgeons to soon leave for Russia for training
Two flight surgeons will soon fly to Russia where they will get hands-on experience in space medicine from their Russian counterparts for the Gaganyaan mission, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said on Sunday.
The flight surgeons are doctors from the Indian Air Force who have specialised in aerospace medicine.
“The flight surgeons will leave soon. They will get hands-on training with flight surgeons in Russia,” the official said.
Training of astronauts is a critical aspect of the human space mission project. Fight surgeons are responsible for astronauts' health before, during and after a flight.
The flight surgeons will also get to train with the prospective astronauts, the official said.
The four test pilots of the Indian Air Force, chosen for India's first manned mission to space, have been undergoing training at the Yu.A. Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Centre near Moscow since February last year.
Named after Yuri Gagarin, the first human to journey into outer space, the Center was built to support manned space programmes, space exploration activities, space engineering, cosmonauts' training, as well as ensuring their safety in space and providing post-flight rehabilitation programmes for cosmonauts.
The training of Indian astronauts has been affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Russia, and they are expected to be back in India by March.
The flight surgeons will also travel to France for training.
“The French module of space surgeons training will be more theoretical in nature,” the official added.
In 2018, flight surgeon Brigitte Godard, who was with French space agency CNES then, had visited India to start the training of physicians and engineers.
France has a well-established mechanism for space medicine. It also has the MEDES space clinic, a subsidiary of CNES, where space surgeons undergo training.
Gaganyaan, an ambitious mission to send three Indians to space by 2022, could be slightly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit ISRO's supplies from the industry, the official said.
Scientists develop tool for treating tumor cells found in gastric cancer
Cooling vests alleviate perceptual heat strain perceived by Covid-19 nurses
Study: 'Iron Man' bacteria could help protect environment
Earth is spinning faster. Here's what scientists are saying
Hawking's 78th birth anniversary: Remembering one of the brightest minds in science
Scientists exemplify world's fastest optical neuromorphic processor for AI
Biomedical scientists invent shape-shifting nanomaterial with biogenic capabilities
Scientists study vaccines' effectiveness against new Covid strains
New clues why gold standard treatment for bipolar disorder doesn't work for majority of patients
Study: Antibiotics not needed after most sinus surgeries
Wildlife, land-use change and health infra: Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic
Scientific expedition team of 43 members to leave for Antarctica from Goa on January 6
Study unveils mystery behind clinging of developing cells together
New mutations in malaria parasite encourage resistance against key preventive drug
