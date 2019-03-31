ISRO gets a viewing gallery, museum to follow

Up to 5,000 people will watch the PSLV off with one Indian and 28 international satellites on April 1 from the viewing gallery being inaugurated at India’s solo launch site in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The viewing gallery has a clear line of sight to the two launch pads on the island.

The seats for the viewing gallery can be booked on the official website of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp) and registered spectators can enter free using any government-issued photo identity card.

“The viewing gallery is located farther away from the mission control centre, outside a safety zone of 10-15 km. Spectators will still be able to see the initial moments of the launch and feel the vibrations. The gallery will also have large screens that will visually explain and then follow the path of the launch vehicle,” said Vivek Singh, spokesperson, ISRO.

“This is part of outreach activities of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). There are no entry charges and the seats will be reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis,” he said.

Sriharikota is an island that can be reached in two hours by the road from Chennai or a train to Sullurpeta with public and private transport also take you to the island.

The 47th journey of India’s polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) carrying aboard an Indian satellite to measure electromagnetic spectrum along with 28 international commercial satellites takes off on April 1, followed by the launch of India’s second mission to the moon.

“If you look at other space organizations like NASA they all have similar viewing gallery. Unfortunately in India, we did not have it so far, so people would go to other organisations and see their launches. Why should they not see our good work? Plus, this is also good for school level children who get curious about space science,” said Dr M Annadurai, former director of ISRO satellite centre in Bangalore.

In these two of the outreach programme, the seating capacity of the gallery will be increased to accommodate 10,000 people from the current 5,000. A rocket garden and a space museum is also been planned at the site, with a life-sized ISRO launch vehicles and photo points.

It will also have the sounding rockets used by ISRO to probe the atmosphere, India’s first experimental satellite launch vehicle (SLV), the all solid-fuel engine Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) that had four development flights between 1988 and 1992, along with the currently operational launch vehicles. Visitors will be able to enter the launch vehicles.

The space museum will trace the history of ISRO since its inception in 1969 and have six sections on its history, the technology and applications.

“There will also be a cafeteria and adequate parking for the visitors. It will be an ideal day trip for families and increase curiosity about space science in children,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

