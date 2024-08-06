ISRO set to launch Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 aboard SSLV-D3 | All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is slated to launch the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) aboard the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) -D3 (third development flight). Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08)(ISRO)

The mission's primary goals, according to the space agency, are to design and build a microsatellite, develop payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and integrate new technologies needed for future operational satellites.

All about the payloads that EOS-08 will carry

EOS-08 features three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter.

The EOIR payload is equipped to capture images in both the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands, suitable for day and night operations. It is used for satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental observation, fire detection, volcanic activity tracking, and monitoring industrial and power plant-related disasters.

The GNSS-R payload showcases the ability to use GNSS-R-based remote sensing for applications including ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture evaluation, cryosphere research over the Himalayan region, flood detection, and monitoring inland water bodies.

The SiC UV Dosimeter is designed to monitor UV irradiance at the Crew Module viewport in the Gaganyaan Mission and functions as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation.

More about EOS-08: It has a mission life of 1 year

According to ISRO, the spacecraft is designed to operate in a Circular Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 475 km and an inclination of 37.4 degrees. Its mission duration is one year.

The satellite weighs approximately 175.5 kg and generates around 420 W of power. It will be launched using the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle.

EOS-08 represents a significant advancement in satellite mainframe systems, featuring an Integrated Avionics System known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package. This system consolidates multiple functions into a single, efficient unit.

The EOS-08 mission enhances satellite technology through X-band data transmission by integrating innovative techniques. It employs pulse shaping and Frequency-Compensated Modulation (FCM) to optimise X-band data transmitters.

The mission also includes an auto-launch pad initialization feature, showcasing its dedication to advanced mission management.