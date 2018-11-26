Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

NASA Mars InSight Live updates: After 7-month journey, spacecraft nears landing on Red Planet

After sailing 301 million miles (548 million km) on a six-month voyage through deep space, the robotic lander InSight was due to touch down on the dusty, rock-strewn surface of the Red Planet at about 2000 GMT (

By Agencies | Nov 26, 2018 22:56 IST
highlights

NASA’s first spacecraft built to explore the deep interior of another world streaked toward a landing scheduled for Monday on a vast, barren plain on Mars, carrying instruments to detect planetary heat and seismic rumblings never measured anywhere but Earth

10:55 pm IST

Mars InSight’s goal is to listen for quakes and tremors

Mars InSight’s goal is to listen for quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet’s inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago and, by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape.

10:30 pm IST

Spacecraft nears landing for unprecedented seismic mission

After a seven-month journey, the lander will scream through the red planet’s thin atmosphere at more than 12,000 mph in a live-or-die bid to settle (in one piece) onto a flat area near the equator.