NASA’s 2020 rover to look for signs of ancient life on Mars

NASA has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its upcoming Mars 2020 rover mission, the US space agency said.

In a five year search, NASA scrutinised every available detail of more than 60 candidate locations on the Red Planet which ware debated by the mission team and the planetary science community.

The rover mission is scheduled to launch in July 2020 as NASA’s next step in exploration of the Red Planet, the US space agency said in a statement.

It will not only seek signs of ancient habitable conditions -- and past microbial life -- but the rover also will collect rock and soil samples and store them in a cache on the planet’s surface, the statement said.

NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) are studying future mission concepts to retrieve the samples and return them to Earth, so this landing site sets the stage for the next decade of Mars exploration.

“The landing site in Jezero Crater offers geologically rich terrain, with landforms reaching as far back as 3.6 billion years old, that could potentially answer important questions in planetary evolution and astrobiology,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

“Getting samples from this unique area will revolutionise how we think about Mars and its ability to harbour life,” Zurbuchen said.

Jezero Crater is located on the western edge of Isidis Planitia, a giant impact basin just north of the Martian equator.

Western Isidis presents some of the oldest and most scientifically interesting landscapes Mars has to offer.

Mission scientists believe the 45-kilometre crater, once home to an ancient river delta, could have collected and preserved ancient organic molecules and other potential signs of microbial life from the water and sediments that flowed into the crater billions of years ago.

Jezero Crater’s ancient lake-delta system offers many promising sampling targets of at least five different kinds of rock, including clays and carbonates that have high potential to preserve signatures of past life.

The material carried into the delta from a large watershed may contain a wide variety of minerals from inside and outside the crater.

The geologic diversity that makes Jezero so appealing to Mars 2020 scientists also makes it a challenge for the team’s entry, descent and landing (EDL) engineers, NASA said.

Along with the massive nearby river delta and small crater impacts, the site contains numerous boulders and rocks to the east, cliffs to the west, and depressions filled with aeolian bedforms (wind-derived ripples in sand that could trap a rover) in several locations, it said.

“The Mars community has long coveted the scientific value of sites such as Jezero Crater, and a previous mission contemplated going there, but the challenges with safely landing were considered prohibitive,” said Ken Farley, project scientist for Mars 2020 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“But what was once out of reach is now conceivable, thanks to the 2020 engineering team and advances in Mars entry, descent and landing technologies,” Farley said.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:38 IST