IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Researchers pinpoint three days when pregnancy is most likely to start
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.(ANI)
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.(ANI)
science

Researchers pinpoint three days when pregnancy is most likely to start

A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST

A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.

The novel study opens up the possibility for scientists to identify a biological cause for the condition.

By measuring the onset of symptoms from a woman's date of ovulation for the first time, rather than last menstrual period, they have demonstrated that symptoms start earlier in pregnancy than previously thought, and within a smaller time frame.

Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy, often referred to as pregnancy sickness, which usually ends by 12 -14 weeks of pregnancy is experienced by most women during pregnancy although some will experience it more severely, as in the case of hyperemesis gravidarm when the symptoms can continue throughout the pregnancy.

The cause has historically often been seen as psychological but this latest study reinforces the view that the cause is biological and is linked to a specific developmental stage of pregnancy.

Researchers from Warwick Medical School and the Department of Statistics at the University of Warwick have drawn their conclusions from a unique dataset collected at the Clearblue Innovation Centre, by SPD Development Company Ltd.

Their results, published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, identify a specific time period during pregnancy that could point scientists to an anatomical or biochemical cause for the condition.

The date of a woman's last menstrual period is commonly used to measure the start of pregnancy, but their date of ovulation is thought to be a more accurate starting point as menstrual cycles can vary greatly between individuals, and even between cycles for the same individual.

The researchers used data from daily symptom diaries kept by 256 pregnant women to compare the start of their nausea and vomiting symptoms to the date of their last menstrual period and date of ovulation, as determined by a urine test.

Using their date of ovulation as the start of pregnancy most women experienced the first symptoms of pregnancy sickness after 8 to 10 days, compared to 20 to 30 days if measured from their last menstrual period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pregnancy study
app
Close
e-paper
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
science

Study: Colleges can prevent 96 pc of COVID-19 infections with common measures

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
science

Study sheds light on ventilator-induced lung injuries

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:43 PM IST
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.(ANI)
science

Covid-19 pneumonia causes more damage than typical pneumonia, says study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Researchers from the Northwestern University claims that Covid-19 pneumonia spreads like multiple wildfires, leaving destroyed lung tissue in its wake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's B-2 Test Stand for Green Run Test Series (nasa.gov)
NASA's B-2 Test Stand for Green Run Test Series (nasa.gov)
science

NASA targets final test of ‘world’s most powerful rocket’ on January 17

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Called ‘hot fire,’ this is the final test of an 8-part test series which will gradually bring together the core stage of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) to life for the very first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.(Unsplash)
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists decry death by 1,000 cuts for world's insects

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use are causing Earth to lose probably 1% to 2% of its insects each year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physicians have long known that necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially lethal inflammatory condition that destroys a premature infant's intestinal lining, is often connected to the development of severe brain injury in those infants who survive.(Unsplash)
Physicians have long known that necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a potentially lethal inflammatory condition that destroys a premature infant's intestinal lining, is often connected to the development of severe brain injury in those infants who survive.(Unsplash)
science

Link between gut disease and brain injury in premature infants: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:04 PM IST
While working with mice, researchers have recently identified an immune system cell that travels from the gut to the brain and attacks cells rather than protect them as it normally does.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.(Yahoo)
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.(Yahoo)
science

New tech helping cancer patients manage symptoms

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Hundreds of cancer patients have benefitted from using computer algorithms to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing in a unique UK trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons. (Pixabay)
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons. (Pixabay)
science

Study reveals big difference in how coral reef fish larvae are dispersed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:28 PM IST
How the larvae of colourful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons - a Rutgers-led finding that could help scientists improve conservation of species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.(ANI)
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.(ANI)
science

New approach needed to study autoimmune diseases

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
A research team has recently determined that the "Immune only" focus of the current research must be updated to better understand autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.(ANI)
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.(ANI)
science

'Punctuated equilibrium' reason behind crocodiles evolution: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:33 AM IST
New research by the University of Bristol explained how a 'stop-start' pattern of evolution, governed by environmental change, could explain why crocodiles have changed so little since the age of the dinosaurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.(ANI)
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.(ANI)
science

Study: Disassociation of severity of Covid-19 with respiratory complications

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:36 PM IST
A study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society examines whether the later respiratory problems, fatigue and ill health are associated with the Covid-19 virus's initial severity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.(ANI)
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.(ANI)
science

Scientists develop tool for treating tumor cells found in gastric cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:35 PM IST
After defining extensive cellular heterogeneity, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed a tool that might be useful in stratifying patients with gastric cancer and directing them for more effective treatment strategies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s first manned mission to space, Gaganyaan is planned around 2022.(AP file photo/ Representative image)
India’s first manned mission to space, Gaganyaan is planned around 2022.(AP file photo/ Representative image)
science

Gaganyaan: Two flight surgeons to soon leave for Russia for training

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The four test pilots of the Indian Air Force, chosen for India's first manned mission to space, have been undergoing training at the Yu.A. Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Centre near Moscow since February last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wearing cooling vests during a Covid-19 shift ensures that nurses experience less heat during their work, suggests the findings of a novel study.(ANI)
Wearing cooling vests during a Covid-19 shift ensures that nurses experience less heat during their work, suggests the findings of a novel study.(ANI)
science

Cooling vests alleviate perceptual heat strain perceived by Covid-19 nurses

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Wearing cooling vests during a Covid-19 shift ensures that nurses experience less heat during their work, suggests the findings of a novel study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This study was published in the journal, Frontiers in Microbiology.(Unsplash)
This study was published in the journal, Frontiers in Microbiology.(Unsplash)
science

Study: 'Iron Man' bacteria could help protect environment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Researchers during a new study have found how some microbes can stand up to a toxic metal. This has led towards opening the door for its applications in recycling and remediation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP