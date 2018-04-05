 Scientists harvest first vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse | science | Hindustan Times
Scientists harvest first vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse

The vegetables were grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets.

science Updated: Apr 05, 2018 18:38 IST
Researchers at Germany’s Neumayer Station III say they have picked 3.6 kilograms of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius.
Researchers at Germany's Neumayer Station III say they have picked 3.6 kilograms of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius.

Scientists in Antarctica have harvested their first crop of vegetables grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets.

Researchers at Germany’s Neumayer Station III say they have picked 3.6 kilograms of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius.

The German Aerospace Centre DLR, which coordinates the project, said on Thursday that by May scientists hope to harvest 4-5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a week.

While NASA has successfully grown greens on the International Space Station, DLR’s Daniel Schubert says the Antarctic project aims to produce a wider range of vegetables that might one day be grown on Mars or the moon.

