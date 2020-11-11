e-paper
Home / Science / SpaceX wins NASA blessing to ferry astronauts to space station

SpaceX wins NASA blessing to ferry astronauts to space station

SpaceX’s first operational flight for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with docking at the station expected eight and a half hours later. A backup launch attempt would be at 7:27 pm on Sunday.

science Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 06:32 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, May 30, 2020.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, May 30, 2020.(Reuters File Photo)
         

SpaceX won formal NASA approval to carry astronauts to the International Space Station, reaching a milestone for a commercial space vehicle three months after completing a crewed test mission.

The certification enables SpaceX’s Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket to begin regular crew rotations to the orbiting lab, with the next flight planned for Nov. 14 with four astronauts. NASA granted final approval after a two-day flight readiness review that concluded Tuesday, making the SpaceX vehicles the first that the US agency has rated for humans since the Space Shuttle.

“This is a great honor that inspires confidence in our endeavor to return to the Moon, travel to Mars, and ultimately help humanity become multi-planetary,” Elon Musk, founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., said in a statement.

SpaceX’s first operational flight for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with docking at the station expected eight and a half hours later. A backup launch attempt would be at 7:27 pm on Sunday. A second mission is set for March 2021 with a third in September or October.

Boeing Co. is also a participant in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to fly astronauts to the station, but the company has suffered delays following a botched uncrewed test flight of its Starliner vehicle in December 2019. Boeing plans a second test, also without crew, in the first quarter of 2021, said Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew manager.

Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
