Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 22, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Want to name the next Mars rover? Nasa is conducting a contest

The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet.

science Updated:
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Washington
Nasa,Nasa Mars rover,Nasa contest
All proposals to hold a contest must be received by October 9, Nasa said.(AFP File Photo)

Nasa is on the look out for a partner to conduct a contest among students to name the agency’s next rover to the Red Planet -- the Mars 2020 mission -- in the 2019 academic year.

The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet.

Corporations, nonprofits and educational organisations interested in sponsoring the contest can send proposals to Nasa.

To be considered, all proposals must be received by October 9, Nasa said in a statement on Friday.

“We’ve been doing naming contests since the very first Mars rover back in 1997,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at Nasa Headquarters, in Washington.

“Thousands of kids participate, and their enthusiasm for the contest and Mars is infectious,” Zurbuchen said.

The selected partner will have an opportunity to be part of a historic mission, Nasa said.

Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July or August 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

First Published:

tags

more from science