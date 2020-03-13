e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / 23% Indian women okay with displaying sexual content at work

23% Indian women okay with displaying sexual content at work

Nearly 23% Indian women find it acceptable to display material of a sexual nature at work -- the most from any country polled, a new survey has revealed.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Nearly 23% Indian women find it acceptable to display material of a sexual nature at work -- the most from any country polled, a new survey has revealed.
Nearly 23% Indian women find it acceptable to display material of a sexual nature at work -- the most from any country polled, a new survey has revealed.(UNSPLASH)
         

Nearly 23 per cent Indian women find it acceptable to display material of a sexual nature at work - the most from any country polled, a new survey has revealed. When it comes to asking a colleague for a date even when they’ve said no, people in Malaysia (29 per cent) and India (26 per cent) are most likely to think this is OK, according to the survey of over 20,000 people in 27 countries by the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London in collaboration with market research firm Ipsos MORI.

China has the biggest gender divide in opinion, with 30 per cent of men saying it’s acceptable compared with 15 per cent of women.

Of the countries surveyed, Britons feel most confident (78 per cent) in telling off a family member or friend for making a sexist comment.

Women also feel more confident (84 per cent) than men (73 per cent) in doing so, a reversal of the situation at work, the findings showed.

Globally, people predict less of a gender divide in the way such choices or responsibilities might harm a woman’s or a man’s career.

However, for some issues, there remains a split.

“Nearly 26 per cent say rejecting a colleague who wanted a date or romantic relationship is more likely to damage the career of a woman, compared with 7 per cent who say a man’s career is more likely to harmed,” the survey revealed.

While 14 per cent think a woman who talks about her family life is more likely to have her career harmed - more than twice as many as those think a man’s career is more likely impacted for doing the same (6 per cent).

Nearly 25 per cent think prioritising family over work is more likely to harm a woman’s career, while 9 per cent think a man’s career is more likely to be harmed.

People are twice as likely to think that women’s careers will be harmed (16 per cent) than men’s (7 per cent) for being unable or unwilling to socialise with colleagues outside of working hours, said the survey.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranDonald TrumpCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships