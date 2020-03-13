23% Indian women okay with displaying sexual content at work

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:21 IST

Nearly 23 per cent Indian women find it acceptable to display material of a sexual nature at work - the most from any country polled, a new survey has revealed. When it comes to asking a colleague for a date even when they’ve said no, people in Malaysia (29 per cent) and India (26 per cent) are most likely to think this is OK, according to the survey of over 20,000 people in 27 countries by the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London in collaboration with market research firm Ipsos MORI.

China has the biggest gender divide in opinion, with 30 per cent of men saying it’s acceptable compared with 15 per cent of women.

Of the countries surveyed, Britons feel most confident (78 per cent) in telling off a family member or friend for making a sexist comment.

Women also feel more confident (84 per cent) than men (73 per cent) in doing so, a reversal of the situation at work, the findings showed.

Globally, people predict less of a gender divide in the way such choices or responsibilities might harm a woman’s or a man’s career.

However, for some issues, there remains a split.

“Nearly 26 per cent say rejecting a colleague who wanted a date or romantic relationship is more likely to damage the career of a woman, compared with 7 per cent who say a man’s career is more likely to harmed,” the survey revealed.

While 14 per cent think a woman who talks about her family life is more likely to have her career harmed - more than twice as many as those think a man’s career is more likely impacted for doing the same (6 per cent).

Nearly 25 per cent think prioritising family over work is more likely to harm a woman’s career, while 9 per cent think a man’s career is more likely to be harmed.

People are twice as likely to think that women’s careers will be harmed (16 per cent) than men’s (7 per cent) for being unable or unwilling to socialise with colleagues outside of working hours, said the survey.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter