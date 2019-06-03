Actor Shreyas Talpade on family, and how fatherhood changed things

Parenthood brings about a lot of changes in a person’s life and actor Shreyas Talpade’s is no different. After welcoming his daughter Aadya last year, the actor says, she has become his priority, and this is why he makes sure that his professional commitments don’t come in the way of spending time with her.

He says, “I won’t say life has ‘drastically’ changed, but it has changed. Earlier, I would go on my shoots and miss my wife and home. Aadya’s a year old now. I was shooting in Goa, recently, so she was there with me for a couple of days. We would go on the beach and play in the water. She had such a great time! But when she had to go back home — that feeling where she doesn’t want to leave you, and the dad in you doesn’t want to leave her… there’s no choice.”

This, however, isn’t new for Shreyas. “I experienced this after a long time. I remember it happened with me when my wife had come to meet me on the sets of Iqbal (2005), and she had to go back after a few days. That is something which I don’t know how to put in words. I would prefer she’s with me all the time. Our decisions tend to revolve around the family and our daughter. It’s quite fascinating that this is one responsibility that will be there for life, always. She will always remain this little princess for the two of us, whatever we do,” says Shreyas, who was recently seen in Setters.

On the professional front, Shreyas is currently busy with a Marathi film. “It’s been pretty great, work wise. Lots of things happened post Golmaal Again (2017). I did a web series, a limited television series… everything has been great. If I get box office success, too, then nothing like it. It will be icing on the cake!” admits a candid Shreyas.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:57 IST