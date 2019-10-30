Children should be at least 12 years-old before being left home alone for longer hours

sex-and-relationships

Oct 30, 2019

A majority of social workers surveyed believe that children should be at least 12 before being left home alone for four hours or longer period of time.

Children are more likely to consider a home-alone scenario as neglect if a child is injured while left unsupervised, says the research being presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2019 National Conference and Exhibition.

“We found that social workers who participated in the study were significantly more likely to consider it child neglect when a child was left home alone if the child had suffered an injury, as compared to when they did not,” said Charles Jennissen, MD, FAAP, clinical professor and pediatric emergency medicine staff physician for the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City.

In cases where a child was not injured, nearly every social worker determined that leaving a child home alone for four hours was child neglect when the child was six years old or younger.

More than 80 per cent of social workers stated that this was child neglect if the child was eight years or younger; about 50 per cent stated that it was child neglect if the child was 10 or younger. A lower proportion described the scenario as child neglect when a child was age 12 or 14.

When the scenarios included the conditions where a law made it illegal to leave a child at home alone or a child was injured, social workers were significantly more likely to consider it a case of child neglect at 8, 10, 12 and 14 years of age.

The social workers were also asked at what age should it be illegal to leave a child alone for four hours, over one-half stated it should be illegal for children under 12 years of age and four-fifths agreed it should be illegal for children under 10 years.

Studies have shown that the lack of adult supervision contributes to more than 40 per cent of US pediatric injury-related deaths, the authors note.

They say that the results suggest the need for uniform guidelines and safety laws related to childhood supervision nationally, in order to direct social workers in their evaluation of potential cases of child neglect and to better protect children from harm.

“This study recognises that there are critical connections between safety laws, advocates and professionals in child welfare, and families with small children,” said Gerene Denning, PhD, emeritus research scientist at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. “It takes a partnership between all of these to prevent childhood injuries.”

