e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Covid-19: Some grandparents and grandkids can hug again as lockdown lifts in some places

Covid-19: Some grandparents and grandkids can hug again as lockdown lifts in some places

Some grandparents in England will be able to hug their grandchildren for the first time in months — and couples who live apart can legally be intimate — under an easing of lockdown rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:22 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
London
It’s an exception to social distancing rules that allow people to meet in groups of up to six, but only outdoors and if they observe social distancing. (Representational Image)
It’s an exception to social distancing rules that allow people to meet in groups of up to six, but only outdoors and if they observe social distancing. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

Some grandparents in England will be able to hug their grandchildren for the first time in months — and couples who live apart can legally be intimate — under an easing of lockdown rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that adults living alone or single parents adults can form “support bubbles” with another household.

Starting Saturday, two households can form a bubble that allows them to meet, indoors or out, without remaining two meters (6 ½ feet) apart. It’s an exception to social distancing rules that allow people to meet in groups of up to six, but only outdoors and if they observe social distancing.

The government says the change is intended to help people living alone who have been especially isolated during the U.K.’s 11-week lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The change applies only in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can make their own policies.

Further lockdown easing is expected Monday, when non-essential stores and outdoor spaces such as zoos can reopen in England.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In