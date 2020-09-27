e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Daughters’ Day 2020: Tahira-Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor go gaga over their ‘jaan’

Daughters’ Day 2020: Tahira-Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor go gaga over their ‘jaan’

From being daddy’s girl to mommy’s favourite, Bollywood’s celebrity daughters get heartmelting messages on Daughters’ Day 2020 and these cute pictures by Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor are proof

sex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:11 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bollywood goes gaga over their ‘jaan’ on Daughters’ Day 2020
Bollywood goes gaga over their ‘jaan’ on Daughters’ Day 2020(Instagram)
         

Bollywood made the most of this Sunday by going down the memory lane and digging out old pictures of their little munchkins on Daughters’ Day 2020. From being daddy’s girl to mommy’s favourite, Bollywood’s celebrity daughters got heartmelting messages and these cute pictures by Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are proof.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Tahira and Ayushmann shared pictures of 6-year-old Varushka Khurrana from their Bahamas trip in the beginning of 2020. While Ayushmann called her his “jaan”, Tahira shared that the little one was celebrated everyday.

 

8 years old Nitara Kumar is actor Akshay Kumar’s “definition of perfect.” Sharing an awwwdorable picture of Nitara wearing a helmet and cuddling a dog, the Khiladi set fans hearts melting with his message of love for “baby girl.”

 

Paparazzi’s favourite kid Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is only 2-year-old but perfectly knows how to keep the Internet hooked with her cute antics. Giving a glimpse of her Sunday fun, mommy Soha Ali Khan wished for an invincible twinkle and bounce in her little one who cosily fit in daddy Kunal Kemmu’s arms.

 

Reliving her 15-year-old daughter’s childhood memories, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her “baby doll” Samiera Kapoor. The charming picture featured the latter as a toddler, held up in her mother’s arms and flanked by the company of white horses.

 
View this post on Instagram

You will always be my baby doll 🤗💖 #happydaughtersday💕

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Annually, the fourth Sunday of September in India is celebrated as Daughters’ Day and this year the event falls on September 27. The day is celebrated to exclusively honour the girl child in the family.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In