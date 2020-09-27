Daughters’ Day 2020: Tahira-Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor go gaga over their ‘jaan’

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:11 IST

Bollywood made the most of this Sunday by going down the memory lane and digging out old pictures of their little munchkins on Daughters’ Day 2020. From being daddy’s girl to mommy’s favourite, Bollywood’s celebrity daughters got heartmelting messages and these cute pictures by Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are proof.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Tahira and Ayushmann shared pictures of 6-year-old Varushka Khurrana from their Bahamas trip in the beginning of 2020. While Ayushmann called her his “jaan”, Tahira shared that the little one was celebrated everyday.

8 years old Nitara Kumar is actor Akshay Kumar’s “definition of perfect.” Sharing an awwwdorable picture of Nitara wearing a helmet and cuddling a dog, the Khiladi set fans hearts melting with his message of love for “baby girl.”

Paparazzi’s favourite kid Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is only 2-year-old but perfectly knows how to keep the Internet hooked with her cute antics. Giving a glimpse of her Sunday fun, mommy Soha Ali Khan wished for an invincible twinkle and bounce in her little one who cosily fit in daddy Kunal Kemmu’s arms.

Reliving her 15-year-old daughter’s childhood memories, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her “baby doll” Samiera Kapoor. The charming picture featured the latter as a toddler, held up in her mother’s arms and flanked by the company of white horses.

Annually, the fourth Sunday of September in India is celebrated as Daughters’ Day and this year the event falls on September 27. The day is celebrated to exclusively honour the girl child in the family.

