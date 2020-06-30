e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Experiences of cyberbullying victims differ by their ability to handle emotions

Experiences of cyberbullying victims differ by their ability to handle emotions

While it is known the victims of bullying can have higher risks of future health and social problems, however different victims experience a broad range of responses and some may not suffer at all.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Tokyo, Japan
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

While it is known the victims of bullying can have higher risks of future health and social problems, however different victims experience a broad range of responses and some may not suffer at all.

Researchers felt this implied there might be factors that could protect against some consequences of bullying. In a study of over 6,000 adolescents in Japan, they found a strong candidate in the moderation of what is known as emotional competence.

Online bullying, or cyberbullying, is not a new phenomenon, but as the world becomes more dependent on online communication, it does become a greater threat. Lead author Yuhei Urano, Associate Professor Ryu Takizawa and Professor Haruhiko Shimoyama from the Department of Clinical Psychology at the University of Tokyo and their team investigated protective factors for the adverse effects of cyberbullying victimization. They analyzed data from 6,403 adolescents aged 12 to 18 (1,925 male, 4,478 female) for their study.

“We chose users of a social networking app as participants of the study because they were likely to experience more online interactions than others,” said Urano.

“The surveys explored instances of cyberbullying victimization and a cross-section of other personal and social information. These allowed us to investigate whether the ability to handle emotions, called emotional competence, correlated with the severity of the repercussions of cyberbullying.”

What the researchers found may at first seem counterintuitive, but after careful analysis, their results showed that higher emotional skills were not always associated with better mental health; they may actually make things worse depending on the social context. It depends on the individual’s specific emotional competence, defined as the ability to identify, understand, express, regulate and use emotions. There is intrapersonal emotional competence, the ability to handle one’s own emotions, and interpersonal emotional competence, the ability to handle others’ emotions.

“We thought that intrapersonal emotional competence showed buffering effects against cyberbullying because the ability to handle one’s own emotions is known to have a positive impact on our mental health,” said Urano. “On the other hand, we thought interpersonal emotional competence showed the opposite effect. Because the ability to understand emotional states in others may encourage individuals to dwell on the bully’s intentions.”

The researchers hope this study could pave the way to investigations about the different roles of intrapersonal and interpersonal emotional competence, both the positive and negative effects they may have. However, given the inherent complexity of the topic in question, they suggest that in order to correctly determine the causal relationships behind their results, more longitudinal studies should be conducted in the future.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
‘Strongly concerned, verifying the situation’: China on India’s move to ban TikTok, 58 other apps
‘Strongly concerned, verifying the situation’: China on India’s move to ban TikTok, 58 other apps
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In