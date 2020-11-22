e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Kangana Ranaut turns emotional during Thalaivi shoot as she reminisces heartfelt conversation with nephew Prithvi

Kangana Ranaut turns emotional during Thalaivi shoot as she reminisces heartfelt conversation with nephew Prithvi

‘Still get tears thinking about his face’: Kangana Ranaut shares the emotional conversation she had with her nephew Prithvi, before leaving for Hyderabad to shoot for Thalaivi

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 11:02 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kangana Ranaut turns emotional on missing her nephew Prithvi during Thalaivi shoot
Kangana Ranaut turns emotional on missing her nephew Prithvi during Thalaivi shoot(Instagram/kanganaranaut)
         

What is it about kids’ that unconditionally warms us up from within? While we ponder on it, Panga star Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable picture, kissing her nephew Prithvi that instantly brightened up our day. Adding all the missing sunshine to our Sunday, Kangana shared the emotional conversation that she had with Prithvi, before leaving for Hyderabad to shoot for Thalaivi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a heartfelt moment from her brother Aksht’s recently concluded wedding ceremonies where she can be seen giving Prithvi a quick peck on his lips at the dinner table. The diva shared in the caption, “When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins....(sic).”

She added, “Still get tears thinking about his face (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

 

Prithvi is Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s son and the Queen star’s social media handles are regularly updated with their intimate moments and adorable camaraderie. Kangana, who hails from Manali, had recently joined her family for the wedding the pre-wedding festivities as Aksht tied the knot with Ritu in Udaipur in a traditional style.

Before leaving, Kangana had shared a slew of pictures featuring her airport look and penned another emotional caption for her hometown. It read, “It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times (sic).”

 

Currently, the actor is shooting for the final schedule of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, in Hyderabad and simultaneously training for Dhakaad.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In