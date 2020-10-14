e-paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Meerut Post Office issues birthday, anniversary postage stamps under ‘My Stamp’ facility

Meerut Post Office issues birthday, anniversary postage stamps under ‘My Stamp’ facility

Meerut Post Office introduces postage stamps that will now carry a message of ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Happy Marriage’, ‘Happy Anniversary’ and ‘Best Wishes on Your Retirement’ and bear beautiful images of a newborn, birthday girl/boy or newly married couple

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India]
Meerut Post Office starts ‘My Stamp’ facility to issue birthday, anniversary postage stamps
Meerut Post Office starts ‘My Stamp’ facility to issue birthday, anniversary postage stamps(Twitter/tourism_delhi)
         

The Meerut Post Office has started a new initiative called ‘My Stamp’ to issue postage stamps to customers on their birthdays, marriages, and anniversaries.

According to the post office, customers can avail this service at Rs 300.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Deputy Postmaster NK Agarwal said that beautiful moments of people’s lives can be captured on postage stamps under the My Stamp service.

“This facility is provided by the Postal Department at the Head Post Office at Meerut Cantt. The postmaster said that 12 postage stamps cost Rs 5 each, which will bear beautiful images of a newborn, birthday boy or birthday girl and newly married couple,” Agarwal told ANI.

This postage stamp can also be used for the exchange of postal anywhere across the country. These postage stamps will carry a message of ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Happy Marriage’, ‘Happy Anniversary’, and ‘Best Wishes on Your Retirement’.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

