One year on, Oh My Hrithik thrives with female fantasies

This group of five female college students are trying to get rid of the stigma attached to female fantasies and masturbation

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:06 IST
Mumbai
An illustration on the Oh My Hrithik Instagram page
An illustration on the Oh My Hrithik Instagram page
         

A man deep dives into a pool, which is the female mind; a lady intimately touches herself between her thighs and is transported to a new world of flora and fauna — such are the illustrations on an Instagram page that is eager to normalise female fantasies.

And, just a year after five students from a Mumbai-based college embarked on a quest to make women more vocal about their fantasies, that Kriti Kulshrestha, Mansi Jain, Vaishali Manek, Suparna Dutta and Kevika Singla have already doubled down on their mission. One of their 414 posts, and counting, is a video of popular theatre and film actor Radhika Apte, who romanticises the rain sequence in Hindi movies where the “heroine’s dupatta is flying in the wind and the hero catches it”. Their Instagram page, OMH — Oh My Hrithik, which is a User Generated Content platform, has many abstract illustrations and posts of the five girls attending panel discussions to normalise talks around masturbation.

(L-R) Vaishali Manek, Suparna Dutta, Kevika Singla, Kriti Kulshrestha and Mansi Jain
(L-R) Vaishali Manek, Suparna Dutta, Kevika Singla, Kriti Kulshrestha and Mansi Jain

“OMH is a judgement-free space for girls to describe their fantasies and thoughts. Generally, thoughts like these are frowned upon in such a way that girls themselves start to feel bad about them and their bodies, but why should it be like that? It is all about embracing your womanhood,” says Kulshrestha. Ask the girls why they thought Hrithik’s name should be mentioned in the title and they quote a dialogue from the movie Lust Stories that comedian Sumukhi Suresh delivers — “Hrithik [Roshan] ka naam le ke [shuru ho jao] (fantasise about Hrithik and get started).” For them, Hrithik is the “most desirable man in Asia”. The posts on their Instagram page emphasise that the ‘O’ in OMH can be interpreted as “screaming orgasms”.

This platform, which has a verified mark and over 11,700 followers, has girls sending in their fantasies in the form of poems, quotes, illustrations, etc, which are turned into posts. “It’s more like a book of female fantasies,” Singla quips. From the designing of the posts to uploading them on social media, everything is divided among the group of five. “If not through email, people DM (direct message) us their contributions on Instagram, we also have a WhatsApp group for volunteers where girls actively share their write-ups,” Kulshrestha says.

But, ask if this leads to the objectifying of men, and Kulshrestha replies, “The idea of OMH is never to objectify men in any way but to describe various turn on factors contributed by girls. For this, we even had a segment on the page called ‘Turn-ons’ wherein we asked girls what is the one object that really turns them on.” Jain adds, “You can’t justify your own thoughts whether they are wrong or right, in the end, they are mere feelings that excite you.”

