Raksha Bandhan 2019:Stylish, new-age celebrity brother-sister duos

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:49 IST

They say siblings are like peas in a pod. And these new-age brother-sister duos from tinsel town only validate the phrase.

With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, we surfed through their social media pages, found out their style quirks, and what made them different from other siblings in terms of staying au courant. Some of these star kids have already made a mark in Bollywood, while others are on their way to making it big.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandkids Navya and Agastya are not only genetically-gifted but also have a refined taste in fashion. She follows all the latest trends and also rocks the chicest of outfits, especially pantsuits. Her brother Agastya may not be that active on social media, but his appearances include well-polished and styled suits.

Meezaan and Alaviaa Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan created quite a ripple through his promotional appearances. For a newbie to receive such appreciation from the fashion police is no cakewalk, and he made sure that he grabbed all the right eyeballs with his athleisure style. His sister Alaviaa is already an internet sensation, and her Instagram is enough to give you all the fashion inspo you would need to stay sassy.

Alanna Panday and Ahaan Panday

Chunky Pandey’s niece and nephew Alanna and Ahaan not only have their fashion game on point but also have envious physiques. Alanna’s Instagram feed is flooded with the chicest clothes. Ahaan makes sure he looks dandy wherever he goes. Also, the sibling duo is big-time into fitness.

Ahan and Athiya Shetty

While Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya has been in showbiz for a while, her brother Ahan is on his way to make his Bollywood debut. Athiya has proved her style credentials, and Ahan, too, has a cool closet — Cuban collared shirts, printed Tshirts and tattered denims being his fashion staple.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar

Neha and Tony are hitting all the right fashion notes. With a lot of bombers and overshirts in his closet, Tony’s layering game is quite strong. On the other hand, Neha seems to be in love with sequins, corsets and distressed denims.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 18:40 IST