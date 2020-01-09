Vibrator up for award at CES 2020. Here’s why sex toys are drawing attention

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:29 IST

A year after a vibrator, which won an award for innovation in robotics, was disqualified at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for being indecent and obscene, sex tech has become a major part of CES 2020.

A number of devices are on display in CES 2020, including the Lioness -- the world’s first smart vibrator for sexual self-experimentation.

The Lioness has not only made its presence felt but is also up for the Last Gadget Standing award.

Sex is a part of life. Not only does sex facilitate conception and reproduction, sex is also about intimacy, pleasure and health. The last decade has seen an increase in the popularity of adult toys, with a study conducted by the Center for Sexual Health Promotion, Indiana University, highlighting that taboos surrounding such toys are decreasing as more individuals are opting to use them for intimate experiences.

More than just relationships, studies have now found that pleasure for a person as an individual experience may differ from pleasure in a relationship as well.

A Center for Sexual Health Promotion, Indiana University, study found that 43.8 percent of men in the US reported use of a vibrator at some point in their lives.

The study also found that approximately 94 percent of male vibrator users reported that they had used a vibrator during sexual play with a partner, and 82 percent reported using a vibrator during sexual intercourse.

Another study, published in Archives of Sexual Behavior, found that a majority (78.5 percent) of gay and bisexual men reported having used at least one type of sex toy.

Seemingly, individuals and couples have realized that sex and sexuality is not just about copulation but rather individual pleasure experiences. This year’s CES 2020 has seen a number of sex techs towards that direction.

Sex tech startup Lora DiCarlo, which was banned from CES last year, debuted with two new sex toys. Both Baci and Ona have received a CES Honoree Innovation award as well.

The Baci is a microrobotic pleasure device that simulates the feel of the human lips and tongue while Onda replicates the motion of fingers. Lora DiCarlo also showcased another sex tech product, the Osé, which combines a G-spot massager and clitoral mouth, to arouse and stimulate the pleasure spots.

Turning the vibrator into jewellery, former Real Housewives of New York Star Carole Radziwill’s Crave has created a Vesper Vibrator Necklace which can be work around the neck as well, among other innovations. This year has also seen the introduction of a band-aid like product by Morari, which uses neuromodulation to solve the issue of premature ejaculation.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research highlighted the potential therapeutic use of sex robots in a relationship, while another study published in The Journal of Sex Research found that couples who reported feeling satisfied by their relationship were more likely to report having used sex toys together.

Such researches only go on to prove that sex toys not only address a person’s individual sexual needs but help in forming healthier relationship bonds as well.

