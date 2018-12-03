Women get better sleep with dogs compared to their human partners, cats

Researchers from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York have found that women sleep better with dogs than with humans.

The study, which was led by associate professor Christy L. Hoffman, surveyed 962 women staying in the United States. 55% said that they had shared their bed with at least one dog while 31% said that they had slept with at least one cat.

Those surveyed had to fill out a questionnaire about their sleep quality and how they felt due to the presence of their dog or cat. On the other hand, those with partners were quizzed about how their partner affected their sleep.

An analysis of the survey’s data found that both human partners and cats were equally disturbing for a women’s sleep while dogs served as good sleeping partners and would not disturb them at night.

Hoffman had told HuffPost that the reason for this could be because dog owners have stricter routines and more disciplined sleep habits compared to those who don’t have dogs. Hoffman also added that as bed partners, dogs have better adapt better to their owner’s routines compared to humans.

“Some dog owners may take comfort in the thought that their dog will alert them in the case of an intruder or other type of emergency,” said Hoffman. “A cat is less likely to take on this role.”

But why were only women the focus of the study? Because Mayo Clinic in Arizona had done a study previously which found that people who slept with dogs generally experienced better sleep. So for this particular study, Hoffman and his team wanted to know specifically about women.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 15:39 IST