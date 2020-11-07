Shaan feels that the number game on streaming platforms is a trap

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:13 IST

The fact that he continues to be a favourite with several music lovers in the country needs no justification. But lately, singer Shaan has been experimenting quite a bit with his sound and music. He says that he is enjoying this phase of creating new music and trying out newer things. But one thing that has become a bone of contention in every musician’s life nowadays is the number game of digital streaming platforms. And Shaan feels that it is a trap.

“At the end of the day, all the streaming platforms are being handled by algorithms by certain artificial intelligence situation, so there are a lot of loopholes that people can exploit. And I can’t tell what are paid views and what are real views. There are songs that you have absolutely not heard of, and the artiste is not exactly massy, and yet the song has a 100 or 200 million views, so it beats logic” says Shaan, adding that when music companies are asked about it, they maintain that the audience has loved them. “I am not denying that it can happen but what it actually does is then create a win-win situation for the guys who deal with these views and likes and the digital marketers.”

Shaan believes that this is an easy way for newer artistes, who have access to money, to do things their way. “Artistes now say that if not 200 million, make my song reach at least 10 or 20 million. That is a trap and if I have to get into this trap, I will have spend all my hard earned money. A lot of youngsters who have access to money and feel that this is a way to get instant gratification, are doing it. There are funders putting in money, so this has become a kind of strange business where there is no return,” he explains.

The Dus Bahane 2.0 (Baaghi 3) singer is set to release another single titled Sniper on November 11, and he is quite excited about it, “I have never played a character in a music video. So, when this idea came about, I said we should get an actor to do it because where will I play such a suave character, but the director convinced me to play it. Sometimes, you do things that you are not very sure of, but the point is to do it convincingly and properly, so it was a good experience shooting a video like this. I am glad that whoever has seen the teaser and the shots are really liking it. I learnt how to flip a gun for this song, not shoot (laughs).”